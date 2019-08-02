× Royals ‘Strike Out Slavery’ game to feature concert by artist Lauryn Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are hosting a ‘Strike Out Slavery’ game that will feature a post-game performance by GRAMMY award-wining artist Lauryn Hill.

‘Strike Out Slavery‘ was founded by Albert and Deidre Pujols in an effort to educate Major League Baseball fans about human trafficking.

A pregame awareness festival will be held before the Royals vs. Mets game at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17. There, fans will be able to connect with local and national organizations that help fight human trafficking. There will also be activities and prizes.

A free concert by songwriter and rapper Lauryn Hill will begin immediately after the game.

“The fact that human trafficking exists in the 21st century is unconscionable and cannot be tolerated by any society that considers itself to be advanced, let alone just,” said Hill. “That vulnerable members of the human family are still preyed upon and subjected to such egregious violations against free will is an unacceptable reality that must absolutely and utterly end.”

Human trafficking continues to be a problem nationwide and in Kansas City.

A 2013 study by Arizona State University found that almost 15 percent of men in Kansas City responded to sex ads online during their two-week study. The metro area ranked second out of 15 U.S. cities that participated in the study.

You can find tickets to the game here.