So, what’s the answer? Math problem has people everywhere arguing over the correct answer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Take a look at the math problem in the photo above-- it has become a viral topic on the internet.

So what's the proper way to solve the problem? Math teachers say it comes down to how you learned to crunch the numbers. There are generally two methods that will lead to two different answers.

The "BEDMAS" method -- which stands for "brackets, exponents, division, multiplication, addition and subtraction" -- yields an answer of 16.

Whereas, the "PEMDAS" method -- which stands for "parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, subtraction" -- yields an answer of one.

But a high school math teacher in New York City said arriving at the answer of "one" is a common mistake.

"What a lot of people want to do is multiply two by two to then get 4," teacher Kelly Morenzoni said. "And then ultimately divide eight by eight to get one. Which is not the correct answer."

"Because multiplication and division and addition and subtraction are inverse operations, when they come right beside each other, you do them in the order in which they appear," she added.

So, the experts say 16 is the right answer.