'Attention Left Lane Loungers' – Missouri highway patrol reminding drivers of passing laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Someone may soon be embarrassed to see their truck posted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page on Aug. 3.

The patrol posted a video, calling out the driver of the truck for driving in the left lane without passing anyone.

“Attention Left Lane Loungers,” the post states. “MO laws prohibit vehicles from traveling in the left lane when not passing.”

Missouri and Kansas both have statutes that make it illegal to linger in the left lane whenever there are two or more lanes of a highway.

FOX4 has reported that troopers in Missouri issued more than 4,000 citations from 2016-2017 for left-lane offenders, according to data from MSHP.