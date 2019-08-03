18-year-old charged with murder in fatal Crossroads shooting during First Friday celebration

Posted 3:12 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, August 3, 2019

August 2, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges against a man in the shooting homicide that killed a 25-year-old woman at a First Friday celebration in the Crossroads District

Deon’te Copkney, 18, is charged with 2nd degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Officers responded to shots fired at 18th and Main at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2. Officers found Erin Langhofer, 25, of Overland Park, injured by the shooting. She had been standing near food trucks  when a fight nearby lead to the gunshots, according to court records. Langhofer was not involved in the altercation.

Officers pursued three suspects on foot. Copkney was among the three, admitting he had been in the fight near the food trucks.

When Copkney was caught, he dropped a 9 mm handgun. This gun matched bullet casings that were found at the crime scene.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.

