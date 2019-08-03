Crossroads shooting victim identified as daughter of pastor at Church of the Resurrection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have identified the woman shot at a First Friday celebration in the Crossroads District as Erin Langhofer, 25, daughter of Church of the Ressurection Pastor of Recovery Ministries Tom Langhofer.

Erin's uncle, Steve Langhofer, also works at the church as a Congregational Care pastor. Erin grew up attending the church.

Langhofer was attending the celebration with her boyfriend when a fight broke out nearby, according to the church's communication director Cathy Bien. Several shots were fired, and Langhofer was struck by a stray bullet.

"Please remember the Langhofer family in your prayers," Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton wrote in a Facebook post. "Our hearts are breaking for them."

Police responded to an disturbance at 18th and Main that turned into a shooting around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Langhofer was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. Three suspects have been taken into custody.