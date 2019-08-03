Several people shot, killed at Walmart in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, the department tweeted.

The shooting took place at a Walmart. At least three businesses in the area are on lockdown.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said there are between 15 and 20 people shot with multiple fatalities. It’s unclear how many people are killed.

Patrick also said the shooter, a 21-year-old male, has been arrested.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a Landry’s Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared “shook up” but not injured.

Landry’s had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Collazo said. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.