‘Heartbroken’ – KC Mayor Quinton Lucas reacts to first homicides on his watch

Video courtesy of Shari Ashner.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Recently sworn in Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has released a statement on two recent homicides in Kansas City, the first of his tenure.

"Heartbroken to read about the woman shot and killed last night near 18th & Main, as I was to read about the man killed near 32nd & Indiana Thursday, hours after I took on this new role," Lucas wrote in a Facebook post.

A young woman was shot and killed in the Crossroads late Friday, Aug. 2 during a First Fridays celebration. Off-duty officers were notified of a disturbance and were responding when gunfire rang out. The woman appeared to be an innocent bystander. Three people have been taken into custody for questioning.

Lucas had been at the Crossroads earlier on Friday for an inaugural block party. Residents had the chance to talk to him and take pictures with him directly. FOX4 has requested an interview with the mayor.

The day before on Thursday, Aug. 1, police found the body of a man lying in the street. It's unclear what killed him, but police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Lucas outlined some of his goals for the city when he was sworn in as Kansas City's mayor. Among his plans for progress is getting more community police officers and reducing the homicide rate to consistently below 100 every year.

"I and we have work to do to get more in our community, particularly our young people, to stop resolving conflicts with guns and violence," Lucas said in his post. "There’s no work more important than avoiding future tragedies like these."