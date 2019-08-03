Watch Live: Jackson County prosecutor speaks about Crossroads shooting homicide, criminal charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County prosecutor is scheduled to give a press conference on the criminal charges stemming from a shooting homicide in the Crossroads District on Aug. 2.

The press conference will be held by prosecutor Jean Peters Baker at 3 p.m. today, Aug. 3. FOX4 is planning on live streaming the conference on this web story as well as on Facebook.

Erin Langhofer, 25, was killed when a nearby argument at a First Friday celebration lead to gunshots. Langhofer, the daughter of a pastor at Church of the Ressurection, was hit by a stray bullet, Cathy Bien, spokesperson for the church, said. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and Mayor Quinton Lucas are expected to be at this press conference.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video