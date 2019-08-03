Kansas suspect sniffed out by K-9 unit after covering himself in creek mud

TOPEKA, Kan. — Two suspects charged with burglary have been caught after a manhunt led to one man who had covered himself in mud to hide from the police.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people who were taking property from a home in the 13000 block of S. Road between Mayetta and Hoyt, Kansas, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office’s. Neighbors approached the thieves who fled in a silver SUV, which became stuck on private property.

When officers got to the SUV, the thieves had fled. Police began a manhunt which lasted throughout the night.

Saturday morning, police got a tip from a resident and soon arrested a female suspect east of Highway 75 on 134th Road.

A K-9 unit helped officers sniff out the male suspect, who had tried to conceal himself in mud in a creek bed.

“Covering yourself in mud, in a creek is a bad idea,” Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B wrote in a post. “The K9’s will still find you and now you just go to jail super dirty.”

Eric Christopher Fernandez, 30, of Topeka and Chelsea Nichol Ray, 25, of Topeka are charged with burglary, trespassing and obstruction. Bond is pending.