Metro police captain starts Special Needs Safety Symposium inspired by daughter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park is considered to be the number one best city in the country for people with disabilities, according to a 2018 Wallethub study. Now, the city is about to become even safer. One local police captain decided to start a special needs safety symposium, inspired by his daughter.

Sydney Jenkins was recently crowned prom queen by her peers at DeSoto High School.

“It was really special for us as a family for her to win that and for her to have such good friends,” Overland Park Police Captain Keith Jenkins said.

Keith Jenkins is the police captain of the Overland Park Police Department and a proud father.

“When she turned 18, we weren’t sure exactly what to do. We wanted to set her up for life,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins wanted to help families, like his own, navigate the process. He helped start a local event to help connect families with the resources they need.

“Basically to help families of people with special needs who are getting to be around that age, like 18. Answering questions like what to do as far as guardianship, to help them make decisions in their life and to help those families save some money,” Jenkins said.

Overland Park Police Department teamed up with the Overland Park Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Autism Society of the Heartland.

On August 24th, the Special Needs Safety Symposium will take place at the Blue Valley Hilltop Conference Center, near 143rd and Metcalf. You can find more information here.