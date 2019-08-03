Missouri woman’s boyfriend charged in her death after body found in Maysville

MAYSVILLE, Mo. — The 49-year-old boyfriend of a Cameron woman whose body was found at a Maysville home has been charged in her death.

Kenneth Wykert is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Leah Dawson.

KQ2 reports Wykert has been jailed on drug charges and failing to register as a sex offender since Dawson disappeared in early June.

Investigators say Wykert was the last person seen with Dawson. Her body was found June 26 in a house outside Maysville.

