9 killed, 16 wounded, shooter dead in Dayton Ohio mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people died and 16 more were wounded in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooter was also killed.

Police responded to reports of an “active shooter incident” just after 1:20 a.m. in the city’s Oregon District, the Dayton Police Department said via social media.

“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” according to the statement.

Nine victims were killed and 16 more were being treated at hospitals, according to Lt. Col. Matt Carper.

Police urged the public to avoid the area as the investigation unfolded and asked witnesses to contact the department.

The FBI responded to assist local police in the investigation, officials said.

