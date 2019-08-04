× 9-year-old boy on bike seriously injured after hit and run near Smart and Spruce in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for the driver who struck a 9-year-old boy on a bike Sunday evening and left the scene.

Police responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. near Smart Ave. and Spruce Ave.

Investigators say the 9-year-old was riding his bike in the street when he was struck by a driver heading westbound.

The victim was reportedly thrown from the impact and was found unconscious by emergency responders. He was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been located. A witness described the suspect vehicle as a silver passenger car.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.