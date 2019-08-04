× ICE says no immigration operation during ‘tragedies’

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the federal agency does not conduct immigration enforcement operations “during tragedies” such as the shooting in El Paso, Texas.

ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa says the statement was issued Sunday afternoon in an effort to dispel “false rumors.”

Zamarripa says ICE agents immediately responded to aid local and state law enforcement officers as the shooting unfolded.

Saturday’s shooting at an El Paso shopping area left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured.