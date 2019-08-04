Independence Police investigating overnight fatal crash involving bicyclist

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in Independence early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of North Emery Street and East College Street shortly before 3 a.m. to investigate a crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist. According to police, the bicyclist was traveling south on Emery Street and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the road at College Street. A Jeep Cherokee traveling west on College struck the bicyclist.

The rider was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Independence Police Department.

