× Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Main Street, just north of 23rd Street.

Police said the crash occurred when the driver of the motorcycle was heading south on Main, made a left turn and drove into the path of the driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police are not releasing his name until family members have been notified.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.