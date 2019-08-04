‘We are devastated’: Family grieves loss of 25-year-old killed in Crossroads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Erin Langhofer was enjoying a night out with her boyfriend and friends when she was caught in the middle of chaos.

Police say a man fired nine bullets into a crowd. One of them hit the 25-year-old in the head. Her family was too grieved to speak but released a statement.

"We are devastated about the loss of our daughter Erin and the lives that will be impacted by her death, including the life of the young man who pulled the trigger."

That young man is 18-year-old Deon'te Copkney. Two officers chased Copkney and two other men.

"When everyone ran one direction they ran the other and they caught the suspects," KCPD Police Chief Rick Smith said.

"I gave commands to put his hands up, get on the ground," KCPD Officer Stubbs said. "At that point he turned around, looked at me, dropped his gun and ran a little bit further. Gave more commands and he got on the ground."

"We're thankful for the first responders who protected others and worked to save Erin's life," Michael Egan said on behalf of the Langhofer family.

Her life was short, only 25 when she died Friday night, but it's a life her family says was full and meaningful. Her father is a Pastor of Recovery Ministries at 'United Methodist Church Of The Resurrection.' The church family is rallying around the Langhofers.

"Please remember the Langhofer family in your prayers. Our hearts are breaking for them," Adam Hamilton said.

"Erin was a bright light whose smile lit up a room from the time she was a baby. She had a blossoming career, as a social worker, who was passionate about her work with survivors of domestic violence," Egan said. "While she is gone from us, her light will continue to shine brightly through all the people she has touched through her short life."

Erin impacted many people for the better as a social worker at Rose Brooks in Kansas City. The center posted on twitter saying, "Erin was a therapist committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence. She will be terribly missed."