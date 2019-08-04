× Woman with a big heart asks humane society for its 2 most challenged dogs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — “Today is the kind of day that every person who works in an animal shelter dreams about.”

Last Wednesday, a woman walked through the front doors of the Asheville Humane Society (AHS) and said, “Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I’m here to take them both home with me.”

“We couldn’t believe it,” AHS writes on Facebook.

AHS workers introduced the woman they identified only by her first name, Leslie, to Sam, a dog with extensive medical issues that had previously been adopted and returned; and Brutus, a senior dog with severe separation anxiety.

“As she walked them to the car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship,” AHS writes to Facebook. “She told both Sam and Brutus that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days.”

AHS says Leslie assured Brutus especially, who panics when left behind, that he would never spend another moment alone again.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the adoption center as staff, board members and volunteers gathered to say goodbye to the two dogs.

“This compassionate community and all of YOU make happy endings like this possible. Sam and Brutus say thank you for their second chance,” the organization posted to Facebook.

Leslie has a three-story home, and two acres of fenced-in yard where Sam and Brutus will spend their golden years.

She has already told AHS that the two are settling in beautifully to their new home together.