Two more people died from the shooting at El Paso, Texas Walmart

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities Monday said two more people have died from the weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the total number of people killed in that attack to 22.
El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died early Monday morning at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.
More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.
Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: The American flag flies at half staff over the U.S. Capitol in memory of those killed in the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio August 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Two gunmen killed 29 people and wounded dozens of others in two separate shootings within a 24 hour period over the weekend. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: People react during an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People hold up their phones during a prayer and candle vigil organized by the city, after a shooting left 20 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019. – The United States mourned Sunday for victims of two mass shootings that killed 29 people in less than 24 hours as debate raged over whether President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was partly to blame for surging gun violence. The rampages turned innocent snippets of everyday life into nightmares of bloodshed: 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio just 13 hours later. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)