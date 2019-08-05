× Construction on Rock Island Trail resumes in Jackson County after battle with feds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County has announced that construction has resumed at the Rock Island Trail after a battle with the federal government halted construction last week.

Last Wednesday, construction stopped after the Surface Transportation Board decided to revoke the county’s ownership of the rail line that it purchased in 2016 for $52 million.

The county said that after speaking with legal experts and their own counsel, contractors resumed work Monday. They announced that they would not remove any pieces of rail, ties or other pieces of the rail bed.

The northern section of the trail that is under construction will connect Brickyard Road in Kansas City to the Truman Sports Complex.

A southern section of the trail will stretch from Jefferson Street, west of MO-291 to Brickyard Road.

The ambitious project aims to connect a walking and biking trail from the Truman Sports Complex all the way to the St. Louis Arch by connecting to the Katy Trail.

The trail officially opened in June 2019.