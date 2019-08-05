First Friday organizers looking at changes after deadly shooting in the Crossroads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After the deadly shooting at First Friday in the Crossroads, the event's organizers are coming up with new ways to keep attendees safe.

Kansas City Police say 25-year-old Erin Langhofer was an innocent bystander who died in the shooting.

Chair of First Friday Jeff Owens said he is exploring the idea of scaling back the times for First Friday.

Right now, food trucks and some vendors clear out around 10 p.m. or 11p.m. He's considering a closing time of around 9 p.m.

Owens said he's also looking into a curfew for people under the age of 18. He said the vacant lots that people congregate in should be filled with more police officers.

"Our goal is to increase it, tighten it up a little bit, increase the safety and keep the same fabulous atmosphere that we've had for the last 20 years," Owens said.

Owens wants to hear feedback and suggestions from the community before any changes happen.

About 30,000 people usually attend First Friday during the summer.