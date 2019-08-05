Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shares some of his favorite recipes for grilling seafood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Red Fish from The Savoy at 21C

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 each 8 oz. portions of Red Fish, Filet and de-boned

1 Green Zucchini

1 English Cucumber

1 Yellow Squash

1 Heirloom Tomato

¼ C Olive Oil

Peach Juice

Bird Eye Chili

Rice Wine Vinegar

Lime Juice

Fish Sauce

Soy Sauce

Sugar

Shaved Garlic

Minced Ginger

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Brush the fish with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on the grill to char the skin. Cook over hot burning coals and wood for about 6 minutes with the skin side down and then flip over for an additional 2 minutes or until the fish cooked to medium. After brushing with olive oil and seasoning with salt and pepper, grill the Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Corn over the burning wood and coals. For about 3 minutes on both sides of each vegetable. Cut the grilled corn off the cob, cut the summer squashes in a large dice. Reserve for later. To make the Peach Nuoc Cham, Mix the peach juice, lime juice, bird eye chili, vinegar, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, shaved garlic, and minced ginger into a sauce pan. Cook over medium heat and simmer for 5 minutes and chill immediately. Arrange the plate with the grilled vegetables and the fish on top, pour the Peach Nuoc Cham onto the plate for the vegetables and fish to soak up.

From Tavernonna: Grilled Octopus with olive potato salad, and whipped ‘ndjua and celery leaf

Ingredients:

Octopus cooking liquid

2 ea cloves garlic chopped

4 ea Calabrian chili chopped

4 oz olive oil

1 cup red wine

1 small can diced tomato

1 ea wine cork

1 gal water

1 ea 4-6 lb Spanish octopus

Directions:

Toast the garlic and chills in olive oil until caramelized then deglaze with the red wine and add rest of ingredients bring to boil and simmer. Dip the octopus tentacles in and out of the liquid 7 times to allow them to start to curl up. Then put in the liquid and add a plate or something to weigh down the octopus and let simmer for 35-40 minutes. When you done take out and let cool.

Potato salad

Ingredients:

1 lb fingerling potatoes cooked and sliced

12 ea of your favorite olives

¼ cup garlic aioli

1 oz chopped chives or green onion

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz evoo (the good Stuff)

Directions:

Mix together and season with salt and pepper

Whipped ‘ndjua

Ingredients:

2 oz ‘ndjua

2 oz olive oil

1 oz sherry vinegar

Directions:

Put in food processor until smooth 2-3 min.

To finish toss the tentacles of the octopus with evoo and grill to heat and add a little char to it. Spread out the ‘ndjua, place the potato salad in the center, wrap the octopus around and garnish with the light colored celery leaves

Grilled prawns fra diavolo with cucumber salsa verde

Chili marinade

2 oz. calabrian chili

2 oz. guajillo chili toasted and soaked in water with seeds removed

1 ea. garlic clove

1 oz. honey

1 oz. evoo

Directions:

Blend all ingredients with enough water from guajillo chili to puree and smooth

Cucumber salsa verde

½ cucumber very small dice

.25 fennel head very small dice

2 leaves mint chopped

3 table parsley chopped

.5 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. evoo

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper

Peel 12 head on prawns making sure to leave the head on and devein

Cover with chili paste and let set for 12 -24 hours

To cook - put on grill and season with salt and pepper gently cook thru.

Then plate with a small amount of salsa verde over each prawn and enjoy

From Ignite Woodfire Grill: Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna on Kimchi Fried Rice

Ingredients:

6 oz portion yellow fin tuna

1/4 lb slab bacon diced rendered

1 clove garlic minced

3/4 c chopped napa kimchi

1 c cooked long grain rice preferably day old

1/2 cup scallion

1/4 cup cilantro

1oz sesame oil

1/12-2oz soy sauce

Directions:

In very hot pan add 2T neutral cooking oil (peanut/canola/vegetable), add rice and do not move the pan for 45-60 seconds to achieve a socarrat (crisping of the rice), add garlic to rice and toss cooking a nother minute, add sesame oil, soy sc, toss with wooden spoon as rice will begin to stick after the sesame oil is added to pan. fold in kimchee, cilantro and half the scallions, cooking another minute. garnish with remaining scallions.

For the tuna over high heat oil and season the fish, searing 2-3 min on each side, slice against the grain on the bias finish with flake salt, piment espellet.

