× Olathe police need help finding missing 18-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 18-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Police said they consider Angel Williams endangered due to medical conditions she has and her cognitive ability.

Williams was last seen around 10:30 p.m. along South Lennox Drive, which is not far from Havencroft Elementary School or the intersection of East Sheridan Street and South Mu-Len Road.

She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin.

Police said Williams might be wearing a black sweatshirt, bright multi-colored leggings and flip flops.

If you see her, please call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or 911.