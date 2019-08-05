Partially paralyzed woman badly beaten during home invasion in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence woman is recovering after she was brutally beaten inside her own home over the weekend.

Stacy Harris told her daughter the man came through the back door of her home and immediately started hitting her. The 46-year-old was home alone at the time.

“It was senseless,” said her daughter, Rachel Harris. “[Looking at the pictures] just make me want to cry and breakdown.”

Rachel said the man knocked her mom to the floor and continued to beat her with his fists and a towel hook. The attacker stole her money, some jewelry and, most importantly, her pain medication.

“There wasn’t a reason to beat her,” Rachel said. “He could’ve just taken her stuff and left. She wouldn’t have been able to do anything at all.”

Rachel said her mom was defenseless. In 2013, she suffered a stroke which left her partially paralyzed. She also has scoliosis.

“Literally, he could’ve taken anything he wanted and walked out the door,” her daughter said.

Stacy suffered fractures to her face. She has a black eye, swelling and bruising all over her body, and she had to have stitches. She may also need surgery because of her facial fractures.

“She wouldn’t do anything to anybody like this, and she didn’t deserve this at all,” Rachel said of her mom, who has trouble speaking.

The family believes they know who’s responsible, but he hasn’t been charged. Rachel said her mom is afraid to go back to her house until he’s in custody.

“She’s scared. She doesn’t want to be alone,” Rachel said. “She always wants someone with her, so she doesn’t want to go back home.”

Rachel said if her mom’s attacker is heartless enough to target a helpless woman, he’ll do it to anyone.

“Hopefully, someone will know him and know where he’s at and report it,” she said.

Independence police confirmed they are investigating the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.