People in the metro and across the nation learning to cope with aftermath of mass shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton,Ohio, along with the shooting Friday night in Kansas City's Crossroads district has many people in the metro and across the country dealing with the traumatic aftermath.

"Unfortunately its become a reality in our world. Even though it's scary and it's sad," Heather Hoskins said. "I guess it makes a person more aware."

"Usually something, if something happens just like the recent (shootings) people are usually pretty scared after a while," Rayelin Garcia added.

The clinical diagnosis is called secondary trauma. It's a form of post traumatic stress disorder.

It happens when someone constantly sees or hears about violence. it can cause changes in mood, numbness and paranoia, among other things.

"It could very easily happen in Kansas City. Its become the worst problem," a Kansas City man said.

Counselor Stevie Spiegel suggests limiting time spent watching and reading about shootings.

"Certainly don't want to become numb to these sort of things. We want to be able to have our feeling about it. Whether it be anger or sadness," Spiegel said.

So far this year, there's been at least 17 mass shootings. People say "enough!" and that something has to change.

"I don't have a problem with owning a gun, but I do have a problem with owning an assault rifle. I don't understand how they're getting them so easily," Stephanie Bonner said.

"I don't know what the answer is. but I think all of us need to be aware of what's going on and stay active and alert. If we see something say something and do something if you can," Tausha Taylor said.

Spiegel said holding anger in is not healthy either. If you are having a difficult time coping in the aftermath of these shootings, please call a counselor.