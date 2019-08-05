Young athlete pays it forward to wheelchair rugby coach who inspires him to stick with sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Rugby can be a rough sport, but a local 14-year-old who uses a wheelchair said thanks to his coach, it's changed his life.

Reece Davis nominated his coach, Tony Durham, for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash, as a way to say, "thank you."

"Before I met him, I was told I was told I wasn’t going to be in very many sports," Davis said. "For him to let me play sports with other people with disabilities kind a like mine (it's changed my life)."

Durham was shocked to receive the award and said he'd use the $400 for his team.

