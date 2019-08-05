Your guide to the 2019 Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 8 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 18 in Sedalia, Mo.

The Missouri State Fair will offer food, fun and entertainment to all who attend.

Tickets

Single-day tickets are just $10 for adults and $2 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under are free. Seniors age 60 and over are just $7.

Click here for full ticketing information including specials and coupons

Entertainment

Concerts include:

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Dwight Yoakam with King Leg

Friday, Aug. 9 – The Struts with White Reaper

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Brantley Gilbert with Jobe Fortner

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Tyler Childers with Brent Cobb

Friday, Aug 16. – Foreigner with Night Ranger

Saturday, Aug 17. – Brothers Osborne with Ashley McBryde

Click here for the full schedule and concert ticket information

Parking and Travel

Sedalia is approximately 86 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Single day general public parking is free.

For those not wanting to drive or looking for a unique way to arrive at the state fair, you can take the Amtrak Missouri River Runner.

Click here to check out the daily schedules.

Click or tap here for a list of frequently asked questions about the Missouri State Fair.

FOX4 at the Fair

FOX4’s Matt Stewart will be at the Missouri State Fair Friday, Aug. 9 previewing all of the fun as part of our Zip Trips. We will have live coverage from 7-10 a.m.

Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kan., will run from Fri., September 6 through Sun., September 15. Hutchinson, Kan., is approximately 217 miles southwest of Kansas City. Click here for more information.