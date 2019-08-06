12-year-old boy calls 911, saves his firefighter dad who suffered sudden cardiac arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A metro firefighter used to running toward danger ended up needing some help of his own.

That help came from his 12-year-old son -- and an entire group of people. And now, he's still alive to say "thanks."

"I've definitely got people above me looking down on me, helping me, but I actually have a true (hero) living here today," Pat Gantt said.

March 19 was the day the Overland Park fire captain nearly died. Gantt suffered from sudden cardiac arrest at home.

His 12-year-old son Trevor found him unconscious on the floor.

"I woke up and heard my dad making funny noises," Trevor said. "I tried to wake him up, and then I called my mom who said to call 911, and I called 911."

Trevor did exactly what his mom told him to do. He stayed calm and picked up the phone.

"Took it like I was taking a test at school -- just stayed calm," the 12-year-old said.

Overland Park firefighters, many of whom Gantt knew personally, responded to the call. They shocked Gantt's heart three times before getting a pulse and rushing him to the hospital.

"This crew, my friends, my coworkers really dug deep and came through, and all I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart," Gantt said.

The 25-year veteran of the fire department said thanks to his son, and doctors, he hopes to return to work soon.