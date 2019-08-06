× Adventure Oasis Waterpark offers discounted entry fee and veterans resource fair Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence water park is offering discounted entrance fees for veterans and their families Wednesday.

Adventure Oasis Water Park will offer veterans and their families a $2 entry fee per person from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

There will also be a resource fair for veterans from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Hidden Heroes City initiative by the Elizabeth Dole foundation.

In November 2018, the City of Independence joined the initiative, which seeks to better connect veterans to health resources in their communities.

You can learn more about Adventure Oasis Water Park by visiting their website.