Belton police looking for driver who hit and killed a pedestrian then took off

BELTON, Mo. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian late Monday in Belton.

Police said it happened along the northbound lanes of I-49 south of the 155th Street just before 10 p.m.

According to first responders, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen the crash to¬† call the (816) 331-1500.