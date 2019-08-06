× Faith Technologies to add more than 700 jobs in Olathe expansion

OLATHE, Kan. — Faith Technologies and Excellerate Manufacturing announced an expansion in Olathe that would ultimately add more than 700 jobs to the area.

The company announced Tuesday that they purchased the warehouse location previously belonging to PacSun, located at 21800 W. 167th St. The move is expected to bring 780 new jobs to the region in the next few years.

The new Olathe facility will feature a 420,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be updated with temperature and humidity control systems and will house office space for future growth.

“We’re thrilled that an outstanding company like Faith Technologies has decided to expand here in Olathe,” Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said.

According to their website, Faith Technologies was established in 1972 and focuses on electrical planning, engineering, design and installation.