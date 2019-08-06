‘He needs to be held accountable’: Metro mother says neighbor threw brick at 5-year-old son’s head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mom in south Kansas City wants the man who threw a brick at her son's head to be held accountable.

Tonya Mack still can't believe what happened to her 5-year-old son Kaiden.

"You can't make believe it was an accident," Mack said. The kids were just going crazy like, 'the man threw the brick.'"

Kaiden and some other kids were recently playing with a water hose at a neighbor's house on their block in south Kansas City.

According to a police report, the neighbor was throwing water back and forth with the kids when out of nowhere, Kaiden told officers the man threw a brick at him.

Pictures from the incident shows an obvious wound to the back of the boy's head.

"Luckily, he didn't need stitches or anything. That was the most important part is that he's OK," Mack said.

Mack says she tried talking to her neighbor about what happened but he ran in the house.

Officers also tried reaching the man a couple of times at his home but haven't had much luck.

"He needs to be held accountable, like I don't care what it is."

Neighbors told police the man may have a mental disability.

Kaiden's mom said even if that's true, it doesn't justify the man's actions.

"I mean I ain't got no hate towards him, I don't," Mack said. "I just want him to be more careful. Take responsibility for what you did. Like you can't make excuses in life for anything."

FOX4 spoke with the man's mother briefly who said her son was 25 but she was dismissive when asked about his mental state of mind or the incident itself.

"Can't even come out here and tell me it was an accident or sorry," Mack said.

Mack's lived next to the man for a year and says she has never had problems with him.

The mom of three said she's not taking any chances moving forward. Her kids won't be allowed in the neighbor's yard again.

"It's just crazy, you can't trust anybody. I'm just trying to do what " can to protect mine."

A detective has been assigned to this case and officials tell FOX4 the neighbor could face assault charges.