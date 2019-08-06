× In rare occurrence, first-time parents give birth to triplet red panda cubs at KC Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new set of triplets at the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo released photos of the red panda cubs Tuesday.

First-time parents Randy and Kate welcomed the triplets to Tiger Trail on July 11.

“It’s pretty rare to have three cubs born at once, but mom is doing a great job caring for them,” the zoo said in a news release.

Zoo staff is not yet sure of the cubs’ genders.

If you’re visiting the zoo anytime soon, you can see them on a monitor outside of the exhibit because they are currently in the nest box. They will be there for a few months.