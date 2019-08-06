In rare occurrence, first-time parents give birth to triplet red panda cubs at KC Zoo

Posted 10:30 am, August 6, 2019, by

Image courtesy of the KC Zoo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new set of triplets at the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo released photos of the red panda cubs Tuesday.

First-time parents Randy and Kate welcomed the triplets to Tiger Trail on July 11.

“It’s pretty rare to have three cubs born at once, but mom is doing a great job caring for them,” the zoo said in a news release.

Zoo staff is not yet sure of the cubs’ genders.

If you’re visiting the zoo anytime soon, you can see them on a monitor outside of the exhibit because they are currently in the nest box. They will be there for a few months.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.