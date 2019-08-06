× Independence voters approve new tax for animal shelter and expanded police department

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence voters have approved a new use tax that would fund the Regional Animal Shelter and help the city hire more police officers.

Proposition P passed with 4,409 yes votes to 3,514 no votes. The 2.25% sales tax will apply to online purchases, with half of the money generated going toward the police department and the other half going toward the no-kill shelter.

Voters in the city rejected a similar measure last year.

In a statement, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir applauded the passage of the tax.

“We have been honest with citizens regarding the challenging fiscal times we live in as a municipality and tonight they provided us the resources we need to further fund the Jackson County Regional Animal Shelter and get more police personnel to serve our City,” she said.

The tax is estimated to bring in $1.5 million annually.