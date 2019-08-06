Kansas City man identified as suspect in police chase near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been identified as the suspect following a police chase Tuesday afternoon near Topeka.

A deputy with the Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 2 p.m. for allegedly committing traffic violations and suspicious activity near 126th and U.S. 75 Hwy, north of Topeka.

The suspect failed to yield to the deputy and a chase began. The suspect continued into Shawnee County to Interstate 70 and then onto the Kansas Turnpike and headed east from Topeka.

Law enforcement used stop sticks to disable the suspect’s vehicle, which crashed at mile marker 183.

Officials said the driver, identified as Jesus Emanuel Chatmon, sustained minor injuries. He is currently being evaluated at a Topeka hospital.