Metro teen uses golf talent to give back to others

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A young teenager beat hundreds of adults in a tournament at Topgolf over the weekend. He uses his talent to give back. Although he's not yet old enough to drive a car, he is good enough to beat grown men and women driving a ball.

"I really don't think it's that intimidating, I think it's just more fun and it's kind of a challenge to try and beat them and say hey I beat older gentlemen today."

Chance Rinkol, 13, proved it at the 'Boulevard Of Broken Tees' tournament. He won the individual competition.

"It was pretty exciting," Chance said.

"It wasn't even close," Founder of 'Boulevard of Broken Tees' Brandon Fancher said. "I mean he crushed the competition!"

Fancher is the brain behind the national fundraiser. He dreamed up the idea two years ago. The inspiration is his kids.

"I was on the golf course with my kids one day and my son dared me to dream bigger," Fatcher said.

So he did. Topgolf and Caddie AI teamed up to host tournaments around the country benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"What started out as an impossible dream became a reality when we realized what we could raise in a short period of time for the charity," Chance said.

All roads lead to Las Vegas for the championship in 2020. Winners, like Chance, will get to play with a celebrity and raise money for their hometown charity.

Chance was 1 of 25 golfers from from Kansas City. He's already working to make a difference in his community. Teaching lessons at the Boys and Girls Club.

"A lot of professional golfers after they win they give money back to charity," Chance said. "And to do that it kind of feels good just to know that I can play golf and also give back to the community."

The tournament last Friday raised a little more than $100,000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Kansas City.