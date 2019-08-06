New ‘Wizard of Oz’ display in Overland Park features hundreds of pieces of memorabilia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Eighty years ago this month, 'The Wizard of Oz' opened in theaters.

And you can get a closer look at the movie's impact at a new exhibit.

There are more than 200 different types of Wizard of Oz memorabilia on display at the Johnson County Museum.

The children's book was first written by Frank L. Baum in 1900 and later became a stage show before becoming a movie.

Everything on display comes from the collection of Jane Albright of Kansas City.

She started collecting Wizard of Oz books at the age of 12 and soon expanded her collection to include unique items such as toys, bedspreads, costumes and posters.

"I met a collector in Kansas City who had material from the 1939 film, not only screening pops but the merchandise that came out at the time, and these were old, rare antiques, beautiful fun things to collect, that I knew would be hard to find, and that challenge appealed to me," Wizard of Oz collector Jane Albright said.

Jane owns more than 30,000 pieces of Wizard of Oz Memorabilia.

You can see this exhibit yourself at the Johnson County Museum at 87th and Metcalf in Overland Park. Adults are $5 to get in. Children are just $3.

It runs through November.

You can also see The Wizard of Oz musical this Wednesday through Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park.