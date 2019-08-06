× One More Cup in Waldo to close next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular coffee shop in the Waldo neighborhood will close for good in September.

One More Cup announced on Twitter that they are closing their store on Wornall Road Sept. 1.

“When you create something you understand that it not only has a beginning, but also eventually, an end,” said owners Stacy and Jeremy Neff. “Sadly, that ending has arrived for One More Cup. As much as we have enjoyed owning this shop, we are running out of steam. We have decided that it is time to explore other directions in our lives, and do what is best for our family.”

One More Cup has been a favorite in the Waldo community for a little over a decade, having opened in 2009. The shop is expected to operate normal hours until its closure and will try to offer a full menu until items run out.

Customers with gift certificates are urged to spend it in the coming weeks.