Police: Investigation underway after 2 people found dead at 9th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after finding two people dead Tuesday morning.
Police were dispatched to 9th and Topping off Winner Road just before 5:45 a.m.
There is no word yet on the victims' identities, but police said it appears the victims were both stabbed to death.
First responders found one of the victims under a tree.
Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victims have any connection to the nearby Sheffield Family Life Center, a church.
39.099727 -94.578567