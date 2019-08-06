Police: Investigation underway after 2 people found dead at 9th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after finding two people dead Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to 9th and Topping off Winner Road just before 5:45 a.m.

There is no word yet on the victims' identities, but police said it appears the victims were both stabbed to death.

First responders found one of the victims under a tree.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victims have any connection to the nearby Sheffield Family Life Center, a church.

