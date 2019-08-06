Raymore police looking for suspect after shooting in Walmart parking lot

RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore police are attempting to locate a suspect following a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the incident just before 6:30 in the parking lot of Walmart near Interstate 49 and 58 Highway.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspect who talked to him in the parking lot. The victim was shot twice. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a silver Sedan. No description of the suspect has been released.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers on scene are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting. Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.