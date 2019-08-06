Click here to check election results

Raytown man sentenced to 26 years in prison for quadruple shooting that left one woman dead

Posted 7:31 pm, August 6, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  A Raytown man who shot four people, leaving one woman dead, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

In June, Deandre Jackson pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of 25-year-old Maryanna Pennington. Three others were also wounded.

On Nov. 12, 2016, Jackson fired multiple shots into a stranded car with the four women inside near 21st and Cleveland, killing Pennington.

Investigators said the car was stopped because of a broken axle and the women were calling for help. A witness said that Jackson opened the front passenger door and shot into the car.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

A witness told police that Jackson’s girlfriend had been in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the shooting.

Since Jackson has been in jail awaiting trial for three years, he will have 23 years in prison remaining on his sentence.

