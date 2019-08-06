Results here: Metro voters go to polls for primary, special elections in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a number of elections on Tuesday on both sides of the state line. In Kansas, there are primary elections in Johnson and Wyandotte counties, and there are a few special elections in Missouri where voters in select cities and approving or disapproving questions or propositions. Check this page for updates after 7 p.m. as we collect vote totals from the election boards.

Independence – Proposition P (2% Reporting)

YES 517 NO 307

Lee’s Summit Question (3% Reporting)

YES 262 NO 55

Greenwood Question (33% Reporting)

YES 17 NO 1

Lake Lotawana Question (20% Reporting)

YES 10 NO 8

Missouri City Question (0% Reporting)

YES 0 NO 0

Lenexa City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)

Linda Leeper 0 Julie Sayers 0 Emily Behrmann 0

Merriam City Council — Ward 1 (0% Reporting)

Dennis Miles 0 Brian Shapley 0 Jason Silvers 0 John Canterbury 0

Merriam City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)

Staci Chivetta 0 Bob Pape 0 Sam Matier 0

Olathe City Council — At Large (0% Reporting)

John Bacon 0 Reid Strain 0 Alan Marston 0

Overland Park City Council — Ward 1 (0% Reporting)

Terry Scheier 0 Holly Grummert 0 Taryn Jones 0

Overland Park City Council — Ward 2 (0% Reporting)

Paul Lyons 0 Derek Puzzuoli 0 Roger Tarbutton 0

Overland Park City Council — Ward 5 (0% Reporting)

Phil Bressler 0 John Coughlin 0 Faris Farassati 0

Shawnee Mayor (0% Reporting)

Ajay Sood 0 Michelle Distler 0 Dawn Tubbesing 0 Stephanie Meyer 0

Shawnee City Council — Ward 3 (0% Reporting)

Kurt Knappen 0 Nick Reed 0 Dawn Rattan 0

Shawnee City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)

Kris Durbin 0 Matt Shaw 0 Jill Chalfie 0

Shawnee City Council — Ward 3 (Unexpired) (0% Reporting)

Kevin Straub 0 Lisa Larson-Bunnell 0 Greg Stizmann 0

Blue Valley School District Member 3 (0% Reporting)

Jodie Dietz 0 Lester Sibert 0 Stephanie James 0 Brian Watts 0

Johnson County Community College Trustee (0% Reporting)

Greg Musil 0 Val Baul 0 Colleen Cunningham 0 Jameia Haines 0 Nancy Ingram 0 Cassandra Peters 0 Mo Azeem 0 Lori Bell 0 Laura Smith-Everett 0 Chris Roesel 0

Farha Azaza 0

UG Commissioner — District 3 (0% Reporting)

Mary Gerlt 0 Ann Murguia 0 Christian Ramirez 0

UG Commissioner — District 4 (0% Reporting)

Jorge Flores 0 Harold Johnson 0 Tarence Maddox 0

UG Commissioner — At-Large, District 1 (0% Reporting)

Melissa Bynum 0 Mark Gilstrap 0 Steven James 0

BPU Board Member – District 1 (0% Reporting)

Robert Milan 0 Ken Snyder 0 LaRon Thompson 0

BPU Board Member – District 3 (0% Reporting)

Jeff Bryant 0 Aaron Coleman 0 Dustin Dye 0 Stan Frownfelter 0

BPU Board Member At-Large – Position 3 (0% Reporting)