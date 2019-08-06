Results here: Metro voters go to polls for primary, special elections in Kansas and Missouri

Click here to check election results

Posted 7:33 pm, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:35PM, August 6, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a number of elections on Tuesday on both sides of the state line. In Kansas, there are primary elections in Johnson and Wyandotte counties, and there are a few special elections in Missouri where voters in select cities and approving or disapproving questions or propositions. Check this page for updates after 7 p.m. as we collect vote totals from the election boards.

Independence – Proposition P  (2% Reporting)

YES 517
NO 307

Lee’s Summit Question (3% Reporting) 

YES 262
NO 55

Greenwood Question (33% Reporting)

YES 17
NO 1

Lake Lotawana Question (20% Reporting)

YES 10
NO 8

Missouri City Question (0% Reporting)

YES 0
NO 0

Lenexa City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)

Linda Leeper 0
Julie Sayers 0
Emily Behrmann 0

Merriam City Council — Ward 1 (0% Reporting)

Dennis Miles 0
Brian Shapley 0
Jason Silvers 0
John Canterbury 0

Merriam City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)

Staci Chivetta 0
Bob Pape 0
Sam Matier 0

Olathe City Council — At Large (0% Reporting)

John Bacon 0
Reid Strain 0
Alan Marston 0

Overland Park City Council — Ward 1 (0% Reporting)

Terry Scheier 0
Holly Grummert 0
Taryn Jones 0

Overland Park City Council — Ward 2 (0% Reporting)

Paul Lyons 0
Derek Puzzuoli 0
Roger Tarbutton 0

Overland Park City Council — Ward 5 (0% Reporting)

Phil Bressler 0
John Coughlin 0
Faris Farassati 0

Shawnee Mayor (0% Reporting)

Ajay Sood 0
Michelle Distler 0
Dawn Tubbesing 0
Stephanie Meyer 0

Shawnee City Council — Ward 3 (0% Reporting)

Kurt Knappen 0
Nick Reed 0
Dawn Rattan 0

Shawnee City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)

Kris Durbin 0
Matt Shaw 0
Jill Chalfie 0

Shawnee City Council — Ward 3 (Unexpired) (0% Reporting)

Kevin Straub 0
Lisa Larson-Bunnell 0
Greg Stizmann 0

Blue Valley School District Member 3 (0% Reporting)

Jodie Dietz 0
Lester Sibert 0
Stephanie James 0
Brian Watts 0

Johnson County Community College Trustee (0% Reporting)

Greg Musil 0
Val Baul 0
Colleen Cunningham 0
Jameia Haines 0
Nancy Ingram 0
Cassandra Peters 0
Mo Azeem 0
Lori Bell 0
Laura Smith-Everett 0
Chris Roesel 0
Farha Azaza 0

UG Commissioner — District 3 (0% Reporting)

Mary Gerlt 0
Ann Murguia 0
Christian Ramirez 0

UG Commissioner — District 4 (0% Reporting)

Jorge Flores 0
Harold Johnson 0
Tarence Maddox 0

UG Commissioner — At-Large, District 1 (0% Reporting)

Melissa Bynum 0
Mark Gilstrap 0
Steven James 0

BPU Board Member – District 1 (0% Reporting)

Robert Milan 0
Ken Snyder 0
LaRon Thompson 0

BPU Board Member – District 3 (0% Reporting)

Jeff Bryant 0
Aaron Coleman 0
Dustin Dye 0
Stan Frownfelter 0

BPU Board Member At-Large – Position 3 (0% Reporting)

Chiquita Coggs 0
David Haley 0
Rose Henry 0
Melissa Oropeza-Vail 0
Faith Rivera 0
Norman Scott 0
