Results here: Metro voters go to polls for primary, special elections in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a number of elections on Tuesday on both sides of the state line. In Kansas, there are primary elections in Johnson and Wyandotte counties, and there are a few special elections in Missouri where voters in select cities and approving or disapproving questions or propositions. Check this page for updates after 7 p.m. as we collect vote totals from the election boards.
Independence – Proposition P (2% Reporting)
|YES
|517
|NO
|307
Lee’s Summit Question (3% Reporting)
|YES
|262
|NO
|55
Greenwood Question (33% Reporting)
|YES
|17
|NO
|1
Lake Lotawana Question (20% Reporting)
|YES
|10
|NO
|8
Missouri City Question (0% Reporting)
|YES
|0
|NO
|0
Lenexa City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)
|Linda Leeper
|0
|Julie Sayers
|0
|Emily Behrmann
|0
Merriam City Council — Ward 1 (0% Reporting)
|Dennis Miles
|0
|Brian Shapley
|0
|Jason Silvers
|0
|John Canterbury
|0
Merriam City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)
|Staci Chivetta
|0
|Bob Pape
|0
|Sam Matier
|0
Olathe City Council — At Large (0% Reporting)
|John Bacon
|0
|Reid Strain
|0
|Alan Marston
|0
Overland Park City Council — Ward 1 (0% Reporting)
|Terry Scheier
|0
|Holly Grummert
|0
|Taryn Jones
|0
Overland Park City Council — Ward 2 (0% Reporting)
|Paul Lyons
|0
|Derek Puzzuoli
|0
|Roger Tarbutton
|0
Overland Park City Council — Ward 5 (0% Reporting)
|Phil Bressler
|0
|John Coughlin
|0
|Faris Farassati
|0
Shawnee Mayor (0% Reporting)
|Ajay Sood
|0
|Michelle Distler
|0
|Dawn Tubbesing
|0
|Stephanie Meyer
|0
Shawnee City Council — Ward 3 (0% Reporting)
|Kurt Knappen
|0
|Nick Reed
|0
|Dawn Rattan
|0
Shawnee City Council — Ward 4 (0% Reporting)
|Kris Durbin
|0
|Matt Shaw
|0
|Jill Chalfie
|0
Shawnee City Council — Ward 3 (Unexpired) (0% Reporting)
|Kevin Straub
|0
|Lisa Larson-Bunnell
|0
|Greg Stizmann
|0
Blue Valley School District Member 3 (0% Reporting)
|Jodie Dietz
|0
|Lester Sibert
|0
|Stephanie James
|0
|Brian Watts
|0
Johnson County Community College Trustee (0% Reporting)
|Greg Musil
|0
|Val Baul
|0
|Colleen Cunningham
|0
|Jameia Haines
|0
|Nancy Ingram
|0
|Cassandra Peters
|0
|Mo Azeem
|0
|Lori Bell
|0
|Laura Smith-Everett
|0
|Chris Roesel
|0
|Farha Azaza
|0
UG Commissioner — District 3 (0% Reporting)
|Mary Gerlt
|0
|Ann Murguia
|0
|Christian Ramirez
|0
UG Commissioner — District 4 (0% Reporting)
|Jorge Flores
|0
|Harold Johnson
|0
|Tarence Maddox
|0
UG Commissioner — At-Large, District 1 (0% Reporting)
|Melissa Bynum
|0
|Mark Gilstrap
|0
|Steven James
|0
BPU Board Member – District 1 (0% Reporting)
|Robert Milan
|0
|Ken Snyder
|0
|LaRon Thompson
|0
BPU Board Member – District 3 (0% Reporting)
|Jeff Bryant
|0
|Aaron Coleman
|0
|Dustin Dye
|0
|Stan Frownfelter
|0
BPU Board Member At-Large – Position 3 (0% Reporting)
|Chiquita Coggs
|0
|David Haley
|0
|Rose Henry
|0
|Melissa Oropeza-Vail
|0
|Faith Rivera
|0
|Norman Scott
|0