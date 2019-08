× SB I-35 shut down at 67th Street due to semitrailer catching fire

MERRIAM, Kan. — Southbound I-35 is shut down at 67th Street Tuesday due to a semitrailer catching on fire.

The fire, which started around 9 a.m., is near 75th Street.

Kansas Highway Patrol said it was too early to determine whether there were any injuries associated with this fire.

