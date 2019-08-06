Schools around metro looking to fill variety of jobs before classes resume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's hard to believe, but some local students are already back in school and the majority of metro districts go back to class next week.

Even with time ticking til the end of summer break, many schools are still looking to fill some important jobs that help keep your kids safe.

Local schools are fairly quiet right now. But soon, streets will be packed with buses and kids walking to class.

Kim Brooks is about to send her youngest daughter to kindergarten and through her job, will also welcome a new batch of school crossing guards.

"The kids give us lots of hugs and they're happy to see us come back at the beginning of the year," Brooks said.

All City Management Services hires crossing guards for 13 metro districts, in both Missouri and Kansas, and is in a race to get fully staffed before school starts.

"There are plenty of opportunities. Being outdoors, getting fresh air. It's a great way to stay active and for people that maybe have an empty nest and miss seeing the little kids everyday, it's great thing to see the smiles on their face," Brooks said.

Shifts are typically 30 or 45 minutes but you get paid a full hour, and pay starts around $11 an hour.

"They need us to provide that safety for them," Brooks said.

Districts around the region are also boasting bus driver openings, with some even offering paid training and sign-on bonuses.

And in Johnson County, the Parks & Recreation District is more than doubling its before and after school programs and is looking for about 50 more workers to help care for kids.

"This job is such a heartwarming, fulfilling job if you love children," Lisa Hughes said, children's program specialist with Johnson County Parks & Recreation District.

Anyone 16 and older can apply for the part-time positions. Parks & Rec said it will even work with busy student schedules.

"We provide homework assistance along with creative arts, STEM activities, social/emotional learning activities, all those things that really build and support a good foundation for being a child," Hughes said.

All these services are aiming to help your kids have a safe school experience, while providing jobs that can be rewarding to anyone wanting to make a difference in the community.

You can learn more about area crossing guard opportunities through All City Management Services, by calling Amy Malouff at (913) 203-8334 or online here.

Johnson County's Parks & Recreation District is hosting a recruiting event for before/after school care employees Wednesday, August 7th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shawnee Mission Park. You can also learn more by calling (913) 438-7275 or applying online.

Bus driver openings can be found here.