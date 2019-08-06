With construction at I-70 and I-435, MoDOT makes some traffic detours for Chiefs game days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re heading to Arrowhead for the Chiefs first pre-season game Saturday, pack your patience.

Fans are probably used to the traffic delays getting in and out of the stadium, but this season will have an added challenge: the construction at the I-435 and I-70 interchange.

Chiefs and Missouri Department of Transportation officials have one major piece of advice: Give yourself plenty of time to get to the game.

MoDOT and the Chiefs teamed up Tuesday morning to make sure fans are aware of the construction zones and closures in the area — and the new detours to get around them.

To make it easier getting around all the orange barrels, MoDOT is putting new detours in place on game days only.

If you’re coming to the stadium from the north, on southbound I-435: Cut across 40 Highway to Blue Ridge Cutoff for gates 3 and 4. For gates 5 and 6, use westbound I-70 to Manchester Trafficway and then to Raytown Road/Stadium Drive.

If you’re familiar with the construction project, you’ll notice that crews are opening up the interchange at I-70 and Manchester for game days.

After the games, ramps from Manchester to I-70 will be open, but on all other days, they’ll go back to their current configuration.

Drivers coming to Arrowhead from other directions, such as northbound I-435 and I-70, won’t see any detours. But you should still expect heavy traffic as everyone piles in to the parking lots for game days.

Work on the interchange continues until December 2020, so these detours will last for the entire Chiefs season.

Drivers can find an interactive map here or a printable map here with all the details, no matter what direction your coming from or what gate you’re going to.