2 children, 35 adults rescued from sex traffickers in KC as part of nationwide sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two children and 35 adults in the metro are now safe after a nationwide FBI sting, aimed at combating sex trafficking.

Over the last month FBI agents have identified a total of 103 child victims, including the two in the Kansas City area, as part of "Operation Independence Day."

Agency says the sting involved over 400 law enforcement agencies across the nation. 67 people were arrested as part of the effort.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton says sex trafficking investigations aren't always easy to crack.

Some of those challenges are the technology, the anonymity, also, the violence used, some of these victims are afraid to come forward and say they're a victim, and many don't know their traffickers' names because they use street names," she said.

In the release, FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency’s efforts to combat sex trafficking never end.

“Our agents, intelligence analysts, professional staff, and victim specialists work tirelessly before, during, and after these operations to make sure that victims get the help they need to reclaim their lives,” Wray stated in the release.