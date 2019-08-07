× Canada authorities believe they have found bodies of suspects in killings

Authorities believe they have found the bodies of two Canadian men suspected of killing three people last month, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday.

The bodies were found on the bank of the Nelson River after a weekslong manhunt focused in Manitoba, said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

That was about five miles from where their burned car was located last month.

“I’m confident that it is them,” she said, adding that an autopsy will confirm the identities of the deceased.

MacLatchy said she could not say how long they have been dead.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are suspected of killing North Carolina resident Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23.

The victims’ bodies were discovered on July 15 on a remote highway in northern British Columbia.

The body of Vancouver university professor Leonard Dyck was discovered several days later on July 19, and authorities believe McLeod and Schmegelsky were responsible for Dyck’s death, as well.

“Over the last two weeks, our officers have worked tirelessly to find the suspects wanted in connection to the homicides in British Columbia,” MacLatchy told reporters. “While there were no confirmed sightings since July 22, we never gave up in our search efforts, following up on every lead, considering all options, and using every available resource.

Officials narrowed the search area after critical evidence was found Friday. The remains were found Wednesday morning.