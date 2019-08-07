CenturyLink giving Kansas employees options after announcing it won’t renew lease in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- Hundreds of employees who work at the CenturyLink office, just outside Gardner at New Century, have some tough decisions to make.

The company has announced it will not renew the lease on the building when it expires in 2020.

A spokesperson for CenturyLink tells FOX4 the office space they're currently leasing on New Century Parkway is just too big. They're not utilizing the entire building which is located minutes from Gardner.

Some 800 employees work at the facility. The company is giving workers three options:

They can either relocate to other CenturyLink locations. They can work from home or accept a severance package. However, the severance option may not be available to all employees because it'll be given at the discretion of management.

The spokesperson for CenturyLink said the company continuously evaluates its cost structure and business practices and adjusts its operations to meet the needs of the business.

They added that real estate is a big part of their operations and because the Kansas office is bigger than their current needs, they made the decision not to renew.

The lease at 600 New Century Parkway expires June 30, 2020.

No word on who - if anyone - might move into the space.