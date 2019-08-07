Crab-stuffed shrimp with fire-roasted red pepper cream sauce

Crab cakes

Ingredients:

Mayonnaise – 4 Tbsp

Egg – 1

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Old Bay Seasoning – 1 Tbsp

Fresh dill, chopped – 1 tsp

Lump crab meat – 1 pound

Panko – ½ cup

Pepper – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

16/20 shrimp – 1 pound

Directions:

Gently mix together all ingredients, except shrimp, and form into 1 oz cakes. To prepare the shrimp, butterfly the bottom of the shrimp so it can sit flat, then place the crab cake on top of the shrimp and gently press the tail in, so it all holds together. Bake at 350 for 7-8 minutes until shrimp is firm and pink.

Red pepper cream sauce

Ingredients:

Roasted red pepper – 4

Roasted garlic – 1 Tbsp

Red pepper flakes – ½ tsp

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Capers – 1 Tbsp

Heavy cream – ¾ cup

Tomato paste – ¼ cup

Directions:

In a food processor, blend the red pepper, garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon juice and capers until smooth Then, pour the mixture through a chinois/strainer to remove all the pieces, creating a smooth sauce. Add the sauce to a small sauce pot and bring to a light simmer; whisk in the heavy cream and tomato paste and cook for 5 more minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt.

