Crowds of dirt bikes and 4-wheelers getting bigger on city streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Will Floyd, the manager at BRGR restaurant in Kansas City’s Power and Light District, says he has seen large groups of motorcycles and dirt bikes drive down Main Street in the past.

But nothing quite like Saturday night.

“That would probably be the oddest congregation I’ve ever seen,” Floyd said.

A procession of roughly 75 motorcycles, dirt bikes, and 4-wheelers roared through the popular entertainment district, many popping wheelies, at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“Making big old smoke. It was really kind of intimidating,” Floyd said.

Floyd says during other episodes, his staff members witnessed 4-wheelers riding on the sidewalk.

Up the street, Joe Kelly, the owner of Protein House, said he didn’t see Saturday’s incident but witnessed something similar in July.

“I thought it was kind of bizarre, that there were four wheelers in that big group on the road,” Kelly said.

It is illegal in Missouri to drive 4-wheelers and ATV’s on public streets.

The issue became so problematic in St. Louis back in May that police there announced a crackdown, which included the possibility of impounding 4-wheelers.

Kansas City police did not respond to FOX4’s request for a comment on this story.

So-called ‘Bike Life’ joyrides have grown in popularity, and on social media, all across the nation.

Because of their sheer size, they are difficult to police.

Joe Kelly has nothing against the group but feels like this is not a good time to rattle people’s sense of security in public spaces.

“With the tragedy that happened in the Crossroads, I’m sure stuff like that makes people a little unsettled and a little uneasy to come down here,” Kelly said. “Makes it difficult for businesses.”

Will Floyd at BRGR doubts the ruckus is enough to scare off customers. Even so, it’s the kind of traffic he says he could do without.

“I definitely think it’s a little intimidating,” Floyd said. “But to deter people from a restaurant down here? I think it would take a lot more than loud noises and smoke and 4-wheelers.”